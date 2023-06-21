Dem Rep. Goldman: Hunter Biden ‘Should Be Commended for’ ‘Accepting Responsibility’ by Taking a Plea Deal on Felony Gun Crime

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) argued that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter “should be commended for taking accountability and accepting responsibility” by accepting a plea deal to likely avoid prison time on a felony gun possession charge and also pleading guilty to tax crimes and eventually paying delinquent taxes.

Host Alex Marquardt asked, “The President’s son, he is pleading guilty. He failed to pay at least $100,000 in taxes in both 2017 and 2018. And then, on top of that, he has reached a deal to resolve a felony gun charge. So, he broke the law. He’s going to plead guilty. How serious is this?”

Goldman responded, “Look, it’s serious conduct. And I think that he should be commended for taking accountability and accepting responsibility for what he did. He has paid off the taxes that he was delinquent in paying long ago. And he’s now accepting responsibility. And let’s remember, this was a five-year investigation that was conducted by a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney who was operating completely independently from the Biden Department of Justice, as he wrote in a letter to Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) a couple of weeks ago.”

