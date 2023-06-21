Ex-DOJ Official Rossi: Hunter Biden Would Get ‘Much More Aggressive’ Tax Prosecution if He Was Hunter Smith

During a portion of an interview with CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge that aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “CBS Evening News,” Gene Rossi, who worked at the U.S. Department of Justice from 1989 to 2016 and is an Adjunct Faculty member of the Department of Criminology, Law and Society at George Mason University, stated that he believes a regular person who committed the same tax crimes as President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, would face “a very much more aggressive prosecution.”

Rossi stated, “If this were Hunter Smith instead of Hunter Biden, I think you would have a very much more aggressive prosecution.”

Rossi also took to Twitter to elaborate on his comments on CBS and said that while 2024 presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “has greatly earned” the felony charges he received for his handling of classified documents, someone named Hunter Smith rather than Hunter Biden would have been hit with a “‘felony'” tax charge.

Mr. Trump has greatly earned his felony classified docs charges. End of story. However, I have to be fair & objective. If the defendant were named Hunter “Smith,” he would have been charged by USDOJ (for whom I had THIRTY tax trials) with a “felony” tax charge for hiding an… https://t.co/ubO1FnZBy0 — Gene Rossi (@rossi4va) June 21, 2023

