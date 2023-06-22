GOP Rep. Perry: Pro-Life Activist Arrested at His Home Would Probably Love to Have Gotten Hunter Biden Treatment

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show,” House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) reacted to the plea deal reached by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden by stating that Mark Houck — a pro-life activist who was arrested at his home on charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act that he was later acquitted of — probably would have loved the “sweetheart” treatment Hunter Biden received.

Perry said, “First of all, it’s disgusting, wouldn’t Mark Houck from Philadelphia, who was arrested for protecting his son while preaching on the sidewalk in Philadelphia and had a SWAT team [show] up at his house in the early hours of the morning, wouldn’t he like a sweetheart deal like this? … Look, from the laptop that he left at the repair shop in Delaware, the list of crimes has been — the list of criminal activity and crimes that everybody else would be prosecuted for has been made public, and yet, he’s going to plead to — and apparently take a walk on the gun charge and have these couple — I just forgot to pay my taxes on what now appears to be millions upon millions of dollars in influence-peddling.”

