Klobuchar: Russian Rebellion Shows ‘Crack in the Strength’ of Putin at Home

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the armed rebellion led by head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin showed “a crack in the strength of Vladimir Putin at home.”

Klobuchar said, “This was really significant. It shows a crack in the strength of Vladimir Putin at home. It was a visible rejection of his war policy by a guy who had been his ally who had clearly gone insubordinate and took over a town of over a million people and brought his tanks to within 124 miles of Moscow. So it is very significant. I think that it is something we’ve been seeing mounting. We’ve seen more and more criticisms of Putin. We know he got into bed this with guy, doing business with someone who was in prison for nine years and recruited mercenaries in Syria and Libya, and at the other side, you see someone like Zelenskyy who is leading with moral authority. So it is a clear difference. As Zelenskyy continues and the brave soldiers of Ukraine continue their counter-offensive, we don’t know the effect this will have and what is happening in Ukraine and what is happening in Russia.”

She added, “Clearly, Vladimir Putin realizes that it wasn’t what he thought. He thought he could just march into Ukraine, but Zelenskyy said the simple words, we are here, and that is what has guided their country ever since.”

