CNN Airs Audio of Trump Allegedly Showing People ‘Highly Confidential, Secret’ Documents

Monday, CNN aired a recording of former President Donald Trump talking about “highly confidential, secret” documents at his club in Bedminster, NJ.

Cooper said, “We begin tonight with breaking news. We have obtained what is expected to be a central piece of the government’s case against Donald Trump, the actual audio recording of the former president talking as if he’s showing a highly classified document on US war plans against Iran with people not cleared to even know it exists, let alone what’s in it. In a moment only on CNN you will hear what jurors will hear one day.”

He continued, “The recording was made two summers ago, July 2021 at the former president’s club in Bedminster, New Jersey. You will clearly hear the former president, as he is speaking to several people. According to the special council’s indictment, they include a writer working on Mark Meadows’ memoir, the publisher, and two of Trump’s staff members. The president was aware he was being recorded. It is the first time it is being played publicly.”

In an audio Trump said, “These are bad sick people.”

With the sound of papers moving, Trump continued, “With Milley, let me see that. I’ll show you an example. He said that I wanted to attack Iran. Isn’t it amazing? I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look. This was him. They presented me this. This is off the record, but they presented me this. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him. We looked at some. This wasn’t done by me. All sorts of stuff, pages long, look. Let’s see here. It’s that amazing This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is, like, highly confidential, secret. This is secret information. But look, look at this. You attack.”

Later in the audio, Trump said, “When I was president, I could have declassified it, now I can’t.”

