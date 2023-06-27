GOP Rep. Perry: Potential Special Counsel for Alleged Hunter Biden Wrongdoing Like a ‘Fox Guarding the Hen House’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) blasted the Biden administration’s Department of Justice for its handling of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing by President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The Pennsylvania Republican likened a possible special counsel appointed to investigate the younger Biden would be like the “fox guarding the hen house.”

“It’s unbelievable. Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer says that he does not want the Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel for the Hunter Biden investigation,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Comer telling Fox News Digital that it’s a ridiculous idea because Merrick Garland would get to choose the special counsel. Congressman, what are your thoughts in terms of the heavy hand of Merrick Garland trying to affect this situation?”

“Well, look, Chairman Comer is absolutely right,” Perry replied. “Appointing a special counsel, Merrick Garland doing that is essentially the fox guarding the hen house, and it appears, based on this week’s recent hearing about the IRS and the IRS whistleblower, that the fox has already been guarding the hen house.

“As the United States attorney at the time, Weissmann wanted to investigate Hunter but was disallowed from doing that and was disallowed from becoming a special prosecutor by Merrick Garland,” he continued. “So, somebody’s lying. Either Merrick Garland is lying when he said that Weissmann had total autonomy and the authority to investigate to whatever ends the truth led, or Weissmann’s lying about Garland, saying that he stymied him and disallowed him, forcing him to — forcing Weissmann to try and have the venue moved, so that the investigation continued.”

“Somebody is not being truthful here at the very upper echelon of the Department of Justice, and we simply can’t hand it over to them and expect any realistic investigation and fact-finding or accountability for these actions of the past,” Perry added.

