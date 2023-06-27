McCaskill: ‘It Is Just Amazing How Stupid’ Trump Is

MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill said Tuesday on “Deadline” that she believed it was “amazing how stupid” former President Donald Trump was.

At a CNN town hall, Trump said, “I had every right to under the Presidential Records Act. I was there and I took what I took and it gets declassified.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “It’s the classified documents version of when you’re famous they let you do it. It’s ludicrous.”

McCaskill said, “I mean, he is so stupid. It is just amazing how stupid he is. It reminds me of making closing arguments, and Andrew can probably relate to this. But I always loved as a prosecutor, because you got the last word, and invariably the defense would, in their closing arguments, say, well, nobody could be this stupid. And I’d always stand up in my rebuttal and say if we have to open the prison doors for stupid, we won’t have anybody in prison because everybody who does criminal activity at some level is dumb.”

She added, “The thing also about this case we have to remember is a courtroom is a different thing for Donald Trump because all of the stuff falls away, and the only thing that comes in front of the jury are the facts. As the judge determines are relevant. And oaths are taken not only by witnesses. They stand in front of everybody and take a solemn oath before God. So does the jury. The jury takes a solemn oath before God about their duty and following the law, and listening to the facts. So, it’s a very treacherous territory for a guy like Donald Trump because his wheeling and dealing and his lying at every turn just doesn’t work in a courtroom.”

