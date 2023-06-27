White House: ‘Pollsters Are Not Asking the Right Questions’ About Biden’s Economic Policies

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jared Bernstein responded to President Joe Biden’s poor approval numbers on the economy by arguing that one problem is that “pollsters are not asking the right questions when it comes to specific components of Bidenomics.”

Bernstein said, “Well, first of all, one of the problems I think we face is that some of these pollsters are not asking the right questions when it comes to specific components of Bidenomics. So, I think it’s completely legitimate to ask people about approval and these sort of 30,000, 40,000 feet up questions.”

He continued, “But at the same time, I also think it’s really important, at least if you want to understand the answer to the question you just asked me to ask people what they think about the largest investment in broadband that we’ve ever made in this country. This is basically doing what FDR did with rural electrification, doing that for broadband, which, of course, is so essential. Ask people how they feel about getting rid of non-compete clauses, about making things like hearing aids more affordable, about getting rid of junk fees, these are all initiatives that the President has already undertaken under that key pillar…promoting more competition. Ask people how they feel about this infrastructure investment, the fact that we had this bridge come down in Philadelphia, federal, local, state efforts working together, they got that bridge up in about two weeks. That was something that is just unheard of, and that’s what happens when the different sectors of government work together to deliver for the American people, ask them about the specifics — and we’ve done that — and we see numbers that are north of 70%.”

