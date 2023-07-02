Hurd: I Won’t Support Trump to Get on GOP Debate Stage — ‘I Can’t Lie to Get Access to a Microphone’

Republican presidential candidate former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he won’t support former President Trump as the nominee, even if it means foregoing the pledge required to get on the Republican primary debate stage.

Anchor Dana Bash Hurd said, “Before I let you go, are you going to be on the debate stage? You need to get 40,000 donations, but you’re also saying that you won’t sign a pledge to support the nominee.”

Hurd said, “That is right, I’m working towards hitting all the requirements, but I can’t lie to get access to a microphone.”

He continued, “I have taken one oath, and that’s to protect the Constitution. I take one pledge. That’s when I put my hand on the heart and pledge to the flag of the United States. And I have recently taken one vow. That’s to my awesome, beautiful wife.”

Hurd added, “I’m not going to support Donald Trump. I recognize the impact that has on my ability to get access to the debate stage, but I can’t lie. It would be easy to say, ‘I will do it,’ and then, when it comes down, change your mind. But I just — I can’t do that.”

