MSNBC’s Katyal: SCOTUS LGBTQ Website Ruling Should Be ‘Stricken from the Books’

MSNBC legal analyst, former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal said Sunday on “Velshi” that after reports that a document may be fake in an LGBTQ+ rights case ruled on by the Supreme Court, the decision should be “stricken from the books.”

Host Michael Steele said, “The key thing here for me in this case is no one asked her to design a website for a gay couple. In fact, now we know the individual she’s referring to is having approached her is not gay, is married and again, had not asked, or even if he weren’t those other things, had not asked her to design a website for him, because he’s a website designer. This case reeks of the thing that should be concerning to all of us, and that is the consequences of the case, of the Supreme Court taking hypothetical cases, and drawn Constitutional law from it. What’s your take?”

Katyal said, “The U.S. Supreme Court is bound by our Founders in Article Three that says you have to have an actual case or controversy in order to go to the United States Supreme Court and seek relief. Here it’s a fake case according to the story.”

He added, “There is no controversy. This person never wanted to be involved in this in any way shape or form. What I think this means is the Colorado Attorney General should be going back to the United States Supreme Court now, it’s a tragedy that they did find this information out before, but there is a procedure to seek rehearing and to get this decision stricken from the books. I think that’s what should happen here.”

