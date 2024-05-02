Poll: Americans Overwhelmingly Say Donald Trump Is Strong Leader, Joe Biden Is Weak Leader

A majority of Americans see former President Donald Trump as a strong leader, while most see President Joe Biden as a weak leader, according to a poll.

The Economist/YouGov poll published on Wednesday asked respondents to classify Trump and Biden’s leadership qualities.

A majority of 58 percent of all adult respondents say Trump is a strong leader, including a plurality of 35 percent who see him as “very strong.” Trump is up one point in this department from a March Economist/YouGov poll that Breitbart News reported on.

The remaining 42 percent of respondents see Trump as a weak leader to varying degrees, including 32 percent who say he is “very weak.”

Conversly, Americans overwhelmingly say Biden has weak leadership qualities. A strong majority (64 percent) say Biden is a weak leader. Moreover, 45 percent of all poll participants regard Biden as “very weak.”

That 64 percent view Biden as a weak leader marks a four-point increase from March’s poll, signaling Americans are further losing confidence in him.

In the latest poll, a mere 36 percent of Americans believe Biden to be a strong leader, with just 14 percent categorizing him as “very strong” and 22 percent saying he is “somewhat strong.”

The survey also shows that Trump narrowly leads Biden nationally in a hypothetical five-way presidential contest among registered voters. Trump garners 44 percent support, while Biden garners 43 percent.

Three percent back independent Robert F Kennedy Jr., while the Green Party’s Jill Stein and independent Cornel West tie at one percent. Another five percent are undecided, and two percent would sit the election out.

Trump holds a 7-point advantage over Biden among independents at 41 percent to 34 percent.

The poll, which also found almost seven in ten Americans think Biden’s America is “out of control,” sampled 1,755 adults, including 1,479 registered voters, from April 28 to 30. The margin of error for both sample sets is ± 2.9 percentage points.