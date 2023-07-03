Comer: Biden Wants to Go After Legal Gun Owners and Add IRS Agents when Hunter Broke Gun, Tax Laws

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) stated that it is galling to listen to President Joe Biden talk about the need to hire more IRS agents to go after tax cheats, reform the criminal justice system to make it more fair, or pass further gun control laws to go after law-abiding gun owners after his son, Hunter Biden, cheated on his taxes and broke federal gun laws himself and got a soft deal for breaking those laws.

Comer said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:55] “[T]o listen to Joe Biden talk about family values or to listen to Joe Biden talk about criminal justice reform or policy where he wants to hire more IRS employees to go after tax cheats or have more gun laws to go after people that possess firearms, and his own son pled guilty to two tax evasion charges and one illegal possession of firearms, this is a terrible example of leadership in the White House. And surely to goodness, the American people are seeing that and we can get fresh new leadership next year in the presidential election.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett