FNC’s Turley: SCOTUS Gave Biden a ‘Huge Victory on Immigration,’ But Dems Are Still Attacking It Because It Blocked Loan ‘Authoritarianism’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Fox News Contributor and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley reacted to Democrats in Congress demanding structural changes to the Supreme Court and attacking its legitimacy by pointing out that the court handed the Biden administration “a huge victory on immigration” earlier in the term, but that still isn’t good enough because the court wouldn’t let President Joe Biden engage in “authoritarianism” on student loans by circumventing Congress to implement a plan Congress refused to pass.

Turley said, “Well, it’s pretty ironic that the Supreme Court just handed down a major decision reinforcing the authority of Congress, that’s what was involved in the loan forgiveness case. The court said, you have to go to Congress to spend almost half-a-trillion dollars, and these members are outraged that the court would do so, that President Biden would have to come to them and get actual legislative approval. President Biden made no secret of the fact that he knew he couldn’t get that approval, and so he decided to go it alone. That’s the definition of authoritarianism, when you go it alone.”

He continued, “But what is also amazing about this is that this is a court that…delivered a number of victories to the left, as well as to the Biden administration, including a huge victory on immigration, and yet, that’s not enough, because they disagreed on other cases. These same members want to pack the court to literally just add members until they have a liberal majority.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett