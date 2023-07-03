Mace: Biden’s Perceived Weakness to Blame for Putin Nuclear Threat Against Ukraine

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Your World,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) argued President Joe Biden was to blame for the possible threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

The South Carolina Republican lawmaker was asked to respond to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s comments about nuclear weapons.

Mace said Biden’s perceived weakness by Putin made using nuclear weapons possible.

“So, the former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, who has close ties to the Kremlin, says that Western support for Ukraine makes nuclear war, quote, ‘quite possible,'” FNC fill-in host Edward Lawrence said. “How real do you take comments like that?”

“We should all take these kinds of comments seriously and threats seriously,” Mace replied. “Putin himself has put out — put that information out as well threatening nuclear forces on Ukraine. And everybody knows that that’s wrong.”

“But here’s the thing. I don’t think this would be happening today if the world thought America was strong, if Russia thought America was strong, or any of our European allies or allies around the world, including in the Asian Pacific region,” she added. “If we could project strength, I don’t think much of this would be happening. Putin is not afraid of Joe Biden.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor