Clyburn: Biden’s Economic Poll Numbers Are Bad Because People ‘Are Sour’ Due to COVID

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Biden 2024 Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) responded to President Joe Biden’s poor economic poll numbers by stating that the numbers are bad because “people really got in a pretty sour mood during that pandemic,” people will see the impact of President Joe Biden’s economic policies, and “We have not spent enough time accentuating the positives that exist today.”

Clyburn said, “I think that what we are witnessing in the country today is that people are sour on almost everything, and I think that it’s for good reason. We have not spent enough time accentuating the positives that exist today. I was a co-chair — or the chair of the COVID-19 committee and people really got in a pretty sour mood during that pandemic, and we’re trying to get out of it. We came out of the administration that talked about infrastructure every other day and never spent one dime on infrastructure. Joe Biden has put an infrastructure program in place and people are just beginning to experience it. And I think that, as we go on, people will see the connection. That’s why he’s coming here today, to talk about what his infrastructure program has done for this country and what it has done for South Carolina. I do believe that, in the coming months, people are going to see the impact.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett