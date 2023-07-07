Dem Rep. Moskowitz: Iran Exploits Inadequate Oil Sanctions to Get Money from Record Chinese Exports to Help Russia, Spark Jenin Conflict

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that most of the oil money Iran gets is from China, and Iran has used the money to help Russia in its war in Ukraine and fund Hamas, which has sparked the Israeli operation in Jenin as a response and that Iran’s oil trade has exploited loopholes in American sanctions to continue to get this money.

Moskowitz said, “[W]hat’s going on is this closes a loophole that right now Iran and their funders are using to get Iranian oil and for our — for the regime to make money. So, this will put initial sanctions, as you mentioned, on ports and refineries. And as we saw, Iran is using that money, mostly that they’re getting from China, to use as a destabilizing force. They’re helping out, obviously, Russia by supplying drones, and just lately, Israel had to go into Jenin to work on the fact that Iran is funding — continuing to fund Hamas’ actions there.”

Later, Moskowitz reacted to Iranian oil exports to China hitting their second-highest pace since 2017 by stating that there “is a generational problem that we’re going to have with China, and Iranian oil is one piece to the puzzle there.”

