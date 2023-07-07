Dershowitz: It’s a ‘Lie’ that Racial Preference Ruling Overturned Precedent, Preferences Were Supposed to Be Temporary

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Harvard Law Professor, author, and Newsmax Legal Analyst Alan Dershowitz argued that it’s dishonest to say the Supreme Court’s ruling against racial preferences in college admissions overturned 50 years of precedent, because racial preferences were supposed to be temporary.

Dershowitz said the end of racial preferences as a result of the Supreme Court decision “will improve every aspect of Harvard University and North Carolina. Look, the goal has to be, as Martin Luther King said many years ago, when he said he had a dream…that someday, his children will be judged, not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. That’s where we want to be moving at Harvard, at the University of North Carolina, we want to make sure…race should never be, on its own, a factor.”

He added, “And the lie that is being told is that this overrules 50 years, like [Dobbs], which did overrule 50 years. This doesn’t overrule anything. Right from the beginning, the DeFunis case, the Bakke case, they always said, this has to end, this has to come to an end, this is just a temporary fix, in the end, and we need a color-blind society, a society where people are people…and this case moves us closer to a color-blind society. So, I cheer it, and I applaud it, as a liberal Democrat.”

