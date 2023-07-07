Swalwell: Trump ‘Stole Military Secrets’ — He’s a ‘Chaos Agent’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Friday on MSNBC’s”Deadline” that he believed former President Donald Trump “stole military secrets” and the Democrats should campaign on that in 2024.

Swalwell said, “We can’t be too nice with democracy on the line. I think frankly that’s just one of our flaws as a party. We don’t have to lie. We don’t have to be corrupt. We don’t have to make things up. They give us enough material. But a Brit recently said to me, you know, the problem with you Democrats, and this is in a way only a Brit could say it, is you fight all of these battles with one hand tied behind your back, and it’s always the upper hand. And I think that is the problem here.”

He continued, “With Donald Trump, we should just plainly say he stole military secrets. I’m not saying that because that’s what the indictment alleges because he’s actually presumed innocent. It’s because what Donald Trump proudly tells you every day, he stole military secrets, because he thinks that he can do it.”

Swalwell added, “That’s why we just have to keep this chaos versus community framing going. It works. People want community. They want competence. They want us to deliver on the issues that matter in their lives like the cost of health care, the cost of college, the cost of child care, and they will reject chaos. So we have to show Donald Trump as a chaos agent, and there is a consequence for his chaos.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN