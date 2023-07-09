Ocasio-Cortez: DeSantis’ Attacks on Teachers, Schools, LGBTQ Americans ‘Go Way Too Far’ — ‘Profound Political Miscalculation’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) made a “profound political miscalculation” with his “attacks” on teachers, schools, and the LGBTQ+.

Host Jen Psaki asked, “You’re also pretty politically astute observer. there is the presidential race happening right now. Donald Trump, some people say, is the easiest person for Joe Biden to run against. What do you think about that?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think there’s something to be said about that. The dynamics of these races change from day to today. I think that Governor DeSantis has made some very large, critical errors. I think he’s a weaker.”

Psaki asked, “What are some of his errors, as you’ve watched?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “You can’t out-Trump Trump, that’s what he’s trying to do. His attacks on teachers, on schools, on LGBTQ Americans, I think, go way too far in the state of Florida. I think that they are a profound political miscalculation, and an overcompensation. He may be trying to win the base, but that base belongs to Donald Trump. He has sacrificed, I think, the one thing that others may have thought would make him competitive, which is this idea that he can somehow be more rational than Donald Trump which he isn’t.”

