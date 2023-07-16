Trump: Biden Has ‘No Clue What’s Happening’ on World Stage

Former President Donald Trump said on this week’s broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures” that President Joe Biden “has no clue what’s happening” in foreign affairs.

Trump said, “So I know President Xi better than I know you, which is pretty good.”

He continued, “You’ve got to understand this is a man who’s at the top of this his game. He’s dealing with an incompetent person in Joe Biden. He’s never seen anything like it. And I was very tough on China. I tariffed them to a level 25 and 50%, everything. We took in hundreds of billions of dollars. By the way, the happiest person in the world was President Xi, and I got along with him great, but he is all for China. He doesn’t care anything about our country.”

Trump added, “I’ll tell you this, he doesn’t believe when he meets with Joe Biden. He thinks it’s a joke. He can’t believe he sees this guy. If you would see President Xi, you can’t duplicate him in Hollywood. Nobody in Hollywood could may that role.”

He concluded, “These people, these leaders are at the top of their game. These are smart people, including Macron. I could go through the whole list of people, including Putin. Now, Putin’s been wounded probably. Let’s see how it all turns out. You know, it’s not over one way or the other. But these people are sharp, tough and generally vicious. They’re vicious. And they’re at the top of their game. We have a man that has no clue what’s happening. It’s the most dangerous time in the history of our country.”

