Trump: First Term ‘Mistake’ Was Some of the People I Picked for My Cabinet

Former President Donald Trump said on this week’s broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures” that the only mistake he made during his time in office was some of the people he picked to serve in his cabinet.

Anchor Maria Bartiromo asked, “Is there is anything you could look back on in 16 that you think maybe you want to do differently?”

Trump said, “The mistake would be people. I mean, I wouldn’t have put a guy like Bill Barr, and he was weak and pathetic. I wouldn’t have put Jeff Sessions. And there are some people that I wouldn’t have put in. You know, most people were good, but I had some people, we had Esper. I didn’t like him. He was incompetent. I thought we had other people I didn’t like.”

Bartiromo asked, “Why did you put them in the job then?”

Trump said, “You put somebody in, and you think they are good.”

He added, “All of a sudden, I’m the president of the United States, and it’s like a different society. I was New York, and, you know, it was a different thing. So I didn’t know people. I became president. I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our first lady. I had 250 motorcycles. I had armies. I had everything. I said, do you believe it? We’re president. Take a look. This is wild, right? But I never was involved in that.”

Bartiromo said, “So you didn’t know what to expect.”

Trump said, “Well, I didn’t know the people. I know the people now better than anybody has ever known. The people I know, the good ones, the bad ones, the dumb ones, the smart ones.”

But Bartiromo said, “You didn’t drain the swamp like you said you would.”

Trump said, “I did,” he replied. “I fired Comey. I fired a lot of people. A lot of the people I had, I fired. I fired Comey very early. And, you know, there was a question as to whether or not you could. But I fired Comey. If I didn’t fire Comey, I don’t think I would have been able to serve out my term because that was a plot.”

