Kemp: Trump Will Lose Georgia If He Talks About the 2020 Election

Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) said Monday on CNN’s “The Source” that former President Donald Trump can lose the state of Georgia in the 2024 presidential election if he keeps talking about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Kemp said, “We have to have a candidate that can win and can beat Joe Biden That can win in states like Georgia. There is no path for us to win the White House if we can’t win Georgia. And so that’s what I’ve stayed focused on and really, I’ve had a message to every candidate out there. Listen, we have to tell the American people what we are for. We gotta be forward-thinking and tell them what we’re going to do. We can’t be looking in the rear-view mirror. We have to have a candidate that can beat Joe Biden.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “You say the road to the White House must include Georgia. Can Donald Trump win Georgia? He’s the frontrunner right now.”

Kemp said, “Well, I think he can because Joe Biden’s been such a bad president. His approval ratings are just terrible in the state of Georgia right now. So, I think he can. I also think he can lose Georgia if he’s not doing what I said – telling people what he’s for, staying focused on the race, quit looking back at the 2020 election. I mean, for goodness sakes, that was two-and-a-half, three years ago now. The American people want to know what are you going to do for me.”

Collins said, “You said at a Republican donor retreat that, quote, ‘Not a single swing voter in a single swing state will vote for our nominee if they choose to talk about the 2020 election being stolen. The Republican frontrunner is still saying that, he still talks about it all the time.”

Kemp said, “I think if he continues to do that, he’s going to lose Georgia in November. People are not worried about the past, regardless of how you feel about the election.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN