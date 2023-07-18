Jim Jordan Threatens Contempt Citation Against Facebook’s Zuckerberg

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, warned that Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg could face a contempt of Congress citation if he was not forthcoming with information about Zuckerberg’s Meta and the any cooperation with the U.S. government to censor protected speech.

“I love this already, which reads in part, given that Meta has censored protected speech as a result of government agencies’ requests, the committee is concerned about potential First Amendment violations that will occur on the Threads platform,” host Laura Ingraham said. “And according to Fox Business, you’re strongly considering holding Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress. Are you going to really move forward on this? This is just a bunch of –”

“If he doesn’t give us the information, we will. Threads is using the same guidelines that Facebook used,” Jordan replied. “We know Facebook was censoring Americans because a Federal Court told us so two weeks ago, laid out 86 pages of facts with the Facebook and federal agencies pressuring them and other Big Tech companies. So, we want — we don’t want this to be going on. This is a direct attack on the First Amendment. And we want the information we’ve asked for months ago, and if they don’t give it to us, we can move ahead with contempt if we need to.”

