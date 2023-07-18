Trump: I Would Have Threatened 100% Tariff on China over Their Bad Behavior

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stated that he would have threatened a 100% tariff on all Chinese goods over their recent bad behavior like the spy balloon, confrontations with American ships and jets in international space, intellectual property theft, COVID, their trade practices, attempts to devalue the dollar, alignment with Russia, Iran, and North Korea, and dealmaking in the Middle East and this would have caused them to back off.

Host Sean Hannity asked, [relevant exchange begins around 7:10] “Let me go back to the China issue, think of all the incidents we had. The Chinese spy balloon…I look at the Communist Chinese now confronting our Navy ships in international waters, confronting our fighter jets in international airspace, on top of intellectual property theft, on top of COVID-19, on top of unfair trade practices, devaluation of the dollar. I believe attempts to eliminate the U.S. dollar as the world’s currency. And now they’ve aligned with Russia and Iran. And…North Korea, now, they’re negotiating deals between the Saudis and the Iranians and the Saudis and the Syrians. Now, I think China is taking advantage of a president that has abdicated his role as the most dominant — America being the most dominant force in the world. Would they have ever done that under you and how would you have prevented it?”

Trump responded, “Number one, they wouldn’t have done it. Number two, if they did it, I would’ve said, excuse me, we’re going to put a 100% tariff on all of your goods that are coming into the United States, and they would’ve backed up immediately.”

