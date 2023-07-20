Ex-Dem GA State Rep. Mainor: Dems Own Problems in Major Cities, Those Cities Aren’t Run by GOP

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN Primetime,” Georgia State Rep. Mesha Mainor, who recently switched parties from Republican to Democrat, discussed her party switch and stated that schools in her Atlanta district are failing and crime rates are high, and because “There is not a Republican in office” in the area, “we can’t blame Republicans. Democrats need to blame themselves for the problems in our community,” Mainor also stated that “Every single policy issue that is important to my community was a policy issue that the Republican Party was supporting.”

Mainor stated, “Every single policy issue that is important to my community was a policy issue that the Republican Party was supporting. So, it’s not party. It’s really policy. Who is supporting my community? Who is trying to uplift my community? I tell people, look around you, the schools are failing. We have high crime. There is not a Republican in office. So, we can’t blame Republicans. Democrats need to blame themselves for the problems in our community, and I’m just trying to make a difference, honestly.”

Mainor also stated that school choice in the face of failing schools, defunding the police, and lax prosecution of crime are issues that were key to her decision to switch parties.

