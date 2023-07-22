Dem Rep. Crockett: DOJ Went After Trump’s Friends, So They Didn’t Go Soft on Hunter

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Saturday Show,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said that neither of the IRS whistleblowers has provided evidence that President Joe Biden or Attorney General Merrick Garland interfered in the Hunter Biden probe and “if Trump’s administration can go after and convict his own friends, I’m sure if they had enough evidence to really bring these felony cases” against Hunter Biden “I’m sure they would’ve done that.”

Crockett stated that Republicans “didn’t want to talk about Trump and his taxes, and what’s going on in New York with D.A. Bragg and how he paid off women and he is being charged with doing this in an effort to evade his tax liabilities.”

She added that neither of the whistleblowers made any statements that showed “that the President was responsible for interfering, nor that our Attorney General was responsible for interfering. What they tried to do is just basically say, you all can read between the lines. But I wanted to make it clear that there was no evidence of that. And so, now, they want to bring in Merrick Garland. But, one thing that the American people need to understand is that this investigation, it started under the Trump administration, much like many of Trump’s friends, who were convicted, they were convicted under Trump’s administration. And so, if Trump’s administration can go after and convict his own friends, I’m sure if they had enough evidence to really bring these felony cases, which is what they’re upset about, I’m sure they would’ve done that. But this investigation lasted almost five years. And when the President took over, President Biden, he decided he didn’t want it to appear as if he was doing anything shady. And so, he allowed the Trump-appointed AUSA to stay on the case.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett