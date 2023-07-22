GOP Sen. Marshall: Biden Took Years to Stop Funding Wuhan Lab, Still Funds EcoHealth

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) reacted to the Biden administration suspending funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology by pointing out that the move took years and the administration is still funding EcoHealth Alliance.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:30] “Well, how is this possible that this administration does not respond to all of this? I mean, you’ve got the spy balloon that has traveled our country for a week getting information on our military installations, you’ve got Chinese police stations, you’ve got [these] years and years of intellectual property theft costing our companies hundreds of billions of dollars, you’ve got the cover-up of COVID-19. And…three years away from COVID, and the Biden administration, just now, this week, suspended funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology…citing the lab’s failure to provide documentation about the practice, Senator.”

Marshall responded, “Exactly. And here’s our frustration: Over two years ago, we called for this funding to stop, that there was plenty of evidence to say, even then, that, most likely, this virus was made and leaked from that laboratory. But the WIV is just the tip of the iceberg. That’s what — this is how incompetent this particular administration is, they’re still funding EcoHealth…we showed [China] how to make this COVID-19 virus, they’re using that same technology to build bigger and uglier viruses out there as well.”

