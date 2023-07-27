Dem Rep. Thanedar: We Can’t Have Further Spending Cuts, People Are ‘Hurting with Higher Prices, Inflation’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) argued that we can’t push for spending levels below the two-year flat level agreed to in the debt limit deal because doing so would cause a shutdown, which is the last thing we need because “the American people are hurting. They’re hurting with higher prices, inflation.”

Thanedar said, “Well, we cannot afford to shut down the federal government. We had an agreement in May between the administration and the House to — for the debt ceiling. And we need to — we agreed to two-year flat spending. And we need to honor that agreement and continue essential services. Look, the American people are hurting. They’re hurting with higher prices, inflation. The last thing we need at this stage is toppling our economy. The last thing we need here [are] these actions causing our economy to fail. We need to continue the federal services, help the poor, help the working class, and keep working on lowering the prices, lowering the inflation to ensure that [the] American people are able to take care of their families’ needs and put food on the table, get the education they need, keep the jobs that are essential, and we need to keep this economy going.”

