NBC’s Mitchell Apologizes to Dem Sen., Biden Co-Chair for Mentioning Hunter and Trump Together

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” host and NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell apologized to Biden Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) for asking about the failure to reach a plea deal in the Hunter Biden case and former President Donald Trump at the same time and said that she really wanted to ask “about the House Republicans trying to make much of this now” and floating an impeachment inquiry over allegations President Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business dealings, “which they have strongly denied and there’s no evidence of?”

Mitchell stated, “I want to move on, though, to Donald Trump and Hunter Biden, actually. Your reaction as a family friend, as a Delaware Senator, as a long-time intimate of the Bidens, to this — it’s more than a hiccup, the deal fell apart. And it has to be put back together again, if he’s going to figure out a way not to face a trial.”

After Coons responded that “There’s a stark difference” between the two, Mitchell stated, “No, you are absolutely correct. And I should not have analogized those two things together in my haste. There’s no question that they are of very, very different proportions. There’s no comparison. What I meant to be asking you, in my defense, is, are you concerned about the House Republicans trying to make much of this now and saying that there is something to be investigated that could warrant an opening of an impeachment inquiry of the sitting President of the United States based on the fact that there is an ongoing investigation into his son’s business dealings and the allegation that he was involved, which they have strongly denied and there’s no evidence of?”

