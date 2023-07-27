Sununu: No Trump or Biden’ on 2024 Ticket — ‘I Think You’re Going to See a Wild Convention’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Thursday on “CNN This Morning” that former President Donald Trump will not be the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee and President Joe Biden will not ultimately be the Democratic nominee.

Sununu said, “I’m going to tell you, I don’t think Joe Biden is the nominee in ’24.”

Co-host Poppy Harlow said, “You don’t? Who?”

Sununu said, “No, I don’t. I think he’s going to go through the primary process. I think he collects all the delegates, and I think you’re going to see a wild convention where he and his people start steering the delegates somewhere else. I really believe that sincerely.”

He continued, “I think it is a health thing. I think it’s the Hunter Biden thing. They’re doing everything to make sure that he doesn’t have to testify and sit there in court and open all this other stuff, the whole book gets opened up if that process happens. So, look, I don’t know whether it’s a grand scheme, I’m not a conspiracy theorist by any means, but I just think that is the way it is playing out.”

Sununu added, “I don’t think Trump or Biden are on that ticket.”

Harlow said, “Wow, wow!”

