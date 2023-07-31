Biden: My Kids Stop and Listen to Their Kids ‘No Matter What’ They’re Doing

During an interview with the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast released on Monday, President Joe Biden said that in his family, “whenever you wanted to speak to your mother and father…no matter what they were doing, they stopped” and listened to them and claimed that “I did the same with my children and they do the same with theirs.”

Biden said, “I was raised in a family for real — an extended family, my grandparents as well, where my dad had an expression, family’s the beginning, middle, and end. And there was a rule in the family growing up — not a joke — we didn’t know it at the time, but whenever you wanted to speak to your mother and father…you had a problem, no matter what they were doing, they stopped. No matter what they were doing, they stopped and they heard and listened to you. And I did the same with my children and they do the same with theirs. Because it’s a matter of them knowing that they are the most important thing in your life, if they’ve got a problem, you’re there to listen.”

He continued, “I have seven grandkids. Four of them — five of them old enough to talk on the phone, every day, I either text them or call them.”

