Sununu: If Biden Indicted on Bribery, Next Year Could Be an ‘Ugly Ticket’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that it could be an “ugly ticket” for the 2024 election if President Joe Biden is under indictment next year like former President Donald Trump currently is.

Sununu said, “When the former president insults you, it means he’s scared of you. It means he’s recognizing you as a potential threat. I think other candidates who have kind of escaped his wrath, so to say, are going to be in that mix soon. Some of those others I mentioned that are surging in polls, investing their dollars, that are connecting with voters. Trump’s problem is he has no ability to do the retail politicking. He’s only going to be keep doing rallies to the same folks. And as I’ve talked about a little bit before, if you look at the rallies of ’16 and the rallies of ’23, completely different stories. He’s not bringing the energy.”

Cooper said, “I mean if Trump is the nominee, would you vote for him? I know you previously pledged to support for the Republican nominee.”

Sununu said, “I’m planning to vote for the Republican, but it’s not going to be Trump. As I’ve said before, I don’t think it’s going to be Biden on the other side. I mean if Biden is the nominee and he’s indicted for some type of bribery scheme or charge, are you going to support him? I think Democrats have to look in the mirror and ask themselves a question about what could be an ugly ticket a year from now.”

