Geoff Duncan: ‘I’m Embarrassed’ Millions of My Fellow Republicans Think Trump Is a Leader

CNN political commentator and former Lt.Gov. Geoff Duncan (R-GA) said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that he was “embarrassed” millions of his fellow Republicans thought Donald Trump was a leader while reacting to the former president’s indictment in the special counsel’s January 6 probe.

Cooper said, “It also brings us to Georgia because he is actually mentioned in this indictment early on as telling the president because Mark Meadows, who has been kind of a shadow figure and is trying to disappear from public view, he did go down to Georgia and he reported back to the president that Georgia election officials there were doing his job dutifully. The former president ignored that and put out a tweet saying it was shameful.”

Duncan said, “We could feel there was a coordinated effort of stoke the fire on some silly little idea, send out some tweets, send a couple of officials down there to create faux meetings and proper status to these rumors. Then all of a sudden, next thing you know, that’s how you trick the Republican base. There is tons of legal advice here. I come as a political pundit. I’m embarrassed as a lifelong Republican. I’m embarrassed that million of people think that he’s the head of my party, that he’s the head of the conservative future of the party. He’s forfeited the right to be a leader. It’s our job to prove to people, good people, that this is not true and that we have a better future for this parry that involves conservatism and not chaos.”

