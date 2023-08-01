Trump Attorney: People ‘Don’t Want to Re-Litigate 2020,’ We’ll Use Indictment to ‘Re-Litigate’ Issues in the 2020 Election

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” John Lauro, the lead attorney for 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on the case that Trump was indicted for earlier on Tuesday, stated that the indictment is the Department of Justice inviting a re-litigation of the 2020 election that the public doesn’t want to have and vowed that “we will re-litigate every single issue in the 2020 election in the context of this litigation.”

Lauro stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:55] “The one thing I will say though, in 2020, Mr. Trump’s campaign had a few weeks to gear up and present evidence, and it was very difficult. We now have the ability in this case to issue our own subpoenas and we will re-litigate every single issue in the 2020 election in the context of this litigation. It gives President Trump an opportunity that he has never had before, which is to have subpoena power since January 6 in a way that can be exercised in federal court.”

He added, “The way that they’re trying to take out Donald Trump is through the legal process. So, he’s being forced to spend money on legal defense, which should be spent on the discussion of critical ideas and critical issues. People want to hear the issues. They don’t want to re-litigate 2020, and that’s exactly what the special counsel — I should say Merrick Garland, Merrick Garland and the Biden administration had to sign off on this indictment, and what they’ve really done is invited now a relitigation of 2020, but this time, in a criminal court, which is unprecedented. No sitting president has ever been criminally charged for his views, for taking a position.”

