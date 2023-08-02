Pelosi: ‘Heartbreaking’ a President Has This List of Charges Against Him

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that it was “heartbreaking” that a former president of the United States had a long list of criminal charges against him when asked about Donald Trump’s most recent indictment.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “So you have a singular experience of January 6. As you read the indictment, what was your reaction, and what jumped out to you?”

Pelosi said, “It’s heartbreaking for our country to have a president of the United States with this list of charges against him.”

She continued, “I just want to commend the January 6th committee, the House committee, Benny Thompson and Liz Cheney and all the members of the committee and the staff and the work they did. They made a foundation of facts, about facts and the law, and made a criminal referral to the Justice Department. That was in December, the end of last year, 2022. We didn’t know what we couldn’t know. It wasn’t our role to know what the Justice Department would do, if anything. So when it became clear that there would be criminal charges made, it’s interesting to see how similar they are to some of the charges recommended by the January 6th Committee.”

Pelosi added, “I commend, again, the committee. I’m so proud of them, their courage, their bravery, and the courage really of all of those who are making the case now. Of course, the former president is innocent until proven guilty. No one is above the law, and the assault that they are making on the rule of law in the country is really a sad thing. I’m sure it would bring tears to the eyes of our Founders.”

