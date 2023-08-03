Barr: Hunter Is Getting Lenient Deal on Gun Crime Dems Bashed DOJ for Not Charging

During an interview with PBS aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” former Attorney General Bill Barr stated that Hunter Biden is getting a lenient deal for lying on his gun form and noted that Democrats actually criticized the Department of Justice for failing to prosecute people who lied on their gun forms.

Co-host Geoff Bennett said, “Well, there are Democrats who make that…case about Hunter Biden, that Hunter Biden is facing the kind of prosecution that he’s only facing because he’s the president’s son.”

Barr responded, “No, I disagree, because those charges relate — some of them were brought under me. So, for example, the Democrats were constantly beating up the administration for not prosecuting people who lie when they get their guns, called lie and try. And they said, you’re weak on guns. You’re not prosecuting people who do that. I said, okay. I made it a priority. It was one of the top priorities of the department to prosecute — as felonies — people who lie on their gun applications. Lo and behold, one of the first people to stroll into view is none other than Hunter Biden. And he was brandishing that gun in photographs and stuff. In my opinion, he should not be allowed to plead to a misdemeanor. He should be charged with a felony, and other people have been charged with felonies in those cases.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett