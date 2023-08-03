Barr to Garland: ‘You Own the Decision’ on Hunter Charges

During an interview with PBS aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” former Attorney General Bill Barr stated that current Attorney General Merrick Garland can’t distance himself from the charging decisions on Hunter Biden and told him, “You own the decision. The decision has to be right in your judgment as Attorney General.”

Barr stated, “I do think that Garland — Attorney General Garland, should — I think he needs to act swiftly to deal with the Hunter Biden thing, because I think it’s hurting the department a great deal. And I don’t think it’s possible for an Attorney General to distance themselves from this kind of decision and say, well, this U.S. attorney was a Trump U.S. attorney, he made the decision. You own the decision. The decision has to be right in your judgment as Attorney General. So, I think if — I would advise him to pull the issue in, make a decision as to whether it’s going to be a felony or a misdemeanor, make the decision, explain it, and make sure that you can assure Congress that there’s a vigorous investigation of the other aspects of the case.”

Later, while discussing the gun charges against Hunter, Barr added, “In my opinion, he should not be allowed to plead to a misdemeanor. He should be charged with a felony, and other people have been charged with felonies in those cases.”

