Pritzker: People Dislike Biden’s Handling of Economy Because of ‘False Rhetoric’ from GOP, How Trump Handled COVID

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) stated that people have negative views of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy because they haven’t gotten over their feelings from “the last year of the Trump administration, in which he did absolutely nothing to protect people from coronavirus.” Pritzker also blamed “the false rhetoric coming from the Republicans, who are pushing Facebook fakery.”

Co-host Poppy Harlow asked, “He’s just not resonating with voters on the economy. We have this new CNN polling out this week, 63% of folks disapprove of how he’s handling the economy, 70% disapprove of how he’s handling inflation. Why do you think that is? Because the numbers across the board are getting better on the economy.”

Pritzker answered, “Well, I think you just made the point that things are getting better. It does take a while, though, for people who have been feeling the ill effects of frankly, the Trump-era — the last year of the Trump administration, in which he did absolutely nothing to protect people from coronavirus. And it is President Biden that rescued the country, its health, and its economy. We’re seeing the benefits of that now. There’s literally full employment across the nation. We’re seeing that wages have gone up in real terms for people. But it does take a while for that to sink in. And of course, you’ve got to fight off the false rhetoric coming from the Republicans, who are pushing Facebook fakery.”

