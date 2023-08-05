Atlanta Fed President: We Have Broad-Based Inflation and Fed Will Be Restricting ‘Well into 2024’

Ian Hanchett

During an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic predicted that “it will just take a while” for inflation to hit 2% and the Federal Reserve will be in a restrictive stance “well into 2024,” and stated that inflation is broad-based.

Bostic said, “We are, today, in a restrictive stance, and, as inflation continues to fall, the degree to which it’s restrictive actually grows as that gap between the inflation rate and our interest rate widens. So, I think that will put enough constraint on the economy that it will continue to slow, but again, I’m not expecting this to be a two-month or a three-month period. My outlook is that we’ll still be in a restrictive territory well into 2024, and it will just take a while for the inflationary pressures that we’ve seen over the last year-and-a-half to fully dissipate and get us back to 2%.”

He added, “[I]n all these indices, they track the prices for a number of different goods. At the height of the inflation trouble, 80% of the goods they tracked had inflation rates of 5% or more. Today, it’s 28%. And — this is in the CPI — and then, in ordinary times, it’s 15-20. So, if we can get back to that, that’s a great thing.”

