Will Hurd: Voters Don’t Want Racist, Misogynist, Homophobe, Jerks Like Trump or DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nations” that voters did not want racist, misogynist, homophobic candidates like former President Donald Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), the two frontrunners in the Republican primary.

When asked why he is a Republican, Hurd said, “I believe in the timeless principles of the party because I think that leads limitless potential. When you look at and I think about the party, most people say is it the former president? Is it our elected officials? I believe the people that are willing to vote for a Republican. And here’s what I’ve learned crisscrossing this country, there are more people that are sick and tired of the direction the Democratic Party is going. What they want someone who’s not a jerk, who’s not a racist, who is not a misogynist, who is not someone who’s a homophobe. You know, this is the opportunity the Republican Party has.”

Anchor Major Garrett said, “The four words you just used to all apply to former President Trump?”

Hurd said, “At times absolutely. And at times other places and other candidates that are in this race. Guess what? Slavery, there’s no upside of slavery. We shouldn’t have to be having that conversation in 2023.”

