GOP Rep. Lesko: Reported 15-Year High in Border Crossings in Tucson Is Thanks to Biden, Hurting Migrants

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) reacted to a report by The Washington Post that, according to preliminary data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), illegal crossings on the border jumped by 30% in July 2023 and there were roughly 40,000 arrests in the Tucson sector, which is a 15-year high, by blaming the Biden administration’s border policies and arguing that the surge caused by the Biden policies isn’t just harming Americans, but is also harming migrants coming to the United States-Mexico border.

Lesko said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:00:15] “It’s an issue for everyone, including the illegal immigrants that are trying to cross the border. So, as you’ve said, I’m here in Arizona, and in the Tucson border sector, The Washington Post is putting out numbers predicting that border crossings will be the highest that they’ve been in 15 years in the month of July. And this what’s happening under the Biden administration policies. … And I’ve gone down to the border multiple times, and they’re telling me that these girls and young boys are getting raped. They’re being sold into sex slavery. … That’s why I said, it’s not only hurting Americans, it’s hurting the immigrants, too. These policies are bad for both of us.”

