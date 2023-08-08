Issa: Gold Star Families Deserve to See Dissent Cable Showing Biden ‘Knew’ Afghanistan Withdrawal Would Be a Disaster

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) argued that the families of the 13 American soldiers killed in the 2021 Kabul airport attack during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan deserve to see the report on the diplomatic dissent cable prior to the withdrawal that shows that the Biden administration “knew this was going to happen” because American diplomats “predicted, with specificity, exactly what happened.”

After referencing the State Department’s report on the Afghanistan withdrawal, host Trace Gallagher said, “Congressman, these things are laid out here, and this whole success narrative just does not ring true.”

Issa responded, “It doesn’t ring true, and one of the things the families want and deserve [is] the classified dissent report that I’ve been able to read. They want to be able to read it. They’ve been told it that says exactly what you’ve heard, which is that they knew this was going to happen. They predicted — the State Department people on the ground predicted, with specificity, exactly what happened. And of course, this led to the deaths of 163, not just the 13, but lots of other people who were entitled to come back to the United States.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) has called for total declassification of the cable.

