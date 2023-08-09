Biden: Russia and China Aren’t Cooperating on Climate, But I Wanted to Block Drilling and I’m ‘Still Pushing’

During an interview with The Weather Channel on Tuesday aired on Wednesday, President Joe Biden stated that he “wanted to stop all drilling on the East Coast and the West Coast and in the Gulf. But I lost in court.” But he’s “still pushing really very hard.” But acknowledged that climate will require a worldwide effort “And right now, Russia and China are very, very difficult partners.”

Biden stated that in order to solve the climate issue, “it’s not enough for us to do it, we have to change the whole world’s attitude. And right now, Russia and China are very, very difficult partners.”

Later, Weather Channel Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams asked, “Let’s talk Gen Z, because they’re going to play a big role in the next presidential election, and many of them are angry about the 7,000 oil and gas permits you approved since you’ve been in office. You promised no new drilling on federal land or offshore. Can you tell Gen Z that you haven’t broken your promise?”

Biden responded, “Yes, because the courts overruled me. The courts said I couldn’t do it. I wanted to stop all drilling on the East Coast and the West Coast and in the Gulf. But I lost in court. But we’re still pushing. We’re still pushing really very hard. Look, the alternative is, you get — everything is better as we — we have — the private sector’s coming off the sidelines. They’ve invested $250 billion in alternative energy. They’re building solar facilities. They’re building — there [are] electrolyzers to take hydrogen and turn it — there’s so much going on. Finally, finally, no one can any longer deny that we don’t have a problem with climate change.”

