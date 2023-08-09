Comer: ‘Joe Biden Has Been Implicated’ by ‘Damning Evidence’ of Hunter’s Message About Giving Joe Half His Income

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. James Comer (R-KY) discussed the newest batch of Biden bank records released by his committee and noted that Hunter Biden has complained about giving half of his income to President Joe Biden, and that’s “pretty damning evidence” implicating the President.

Host Rob Schmitt said, “Here’s the bar, according to, I think, the legacy press and to the Democrat Party: Anything short of an HD video of Biden shaking hands with a Russian or a Chinese official thanking him for a bribe, saying that out loud, and promising to use his power in government to help advance their interests, anything short of that, at this point, is now just a total flop and not even worth investigating.”

Comer responded, “Yeah, well, why are they blocking us from more bank records, Rob? If the President’s done nothing wrong, then they should allow us to see their personal bank records. You’ve seen the emails that showed that Hunter Biden was complaining to his daughter that he had to give half of his income to his father. That’s pretty damning evidence…so, Joe Biden has been implicated.”

