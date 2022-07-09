President Joe Biden was involved in his corrupt family business at least 13 times over nine years.

While Joe Biden and his staff have claimed seven times the president has had no part in the family business, overwhelming evidence suggests Joe Biden has not just been involved in the family business but has played a key role with his son Hunter and brother James.

The evidence includes photos of Joe Biden meeting family business partners, Hunter’s former business partner’s testimony about Joe Biden’s involvement, Joe Biden flying to foreign countries to meet with Hunter’s business partners, and a voice recording of Joe Biden calling Hunter about a Chinese business deal.

The evidence has convinced 58 percent of voters that Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent say Hunter Biden, a key member of the family enterprise, has sold “influence and access” to Joe Biden.

One:

In 2019, Hunter’s “laptop from hell” revealed in texts the Biden family’s payout vehicle. The mechanism includes a collection of 50 percent of familial salaries for 30 years. For instance, Hunter has reportedly paid thousands of dollars for Joe Biden’s house repairs from the money obtained from selling access to Joe Biden.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter described in texts to his daughter. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

Two:

In 2018, Joe Biden left Hunter Biden a voicemail about a business deal with Chinese energy giant CEFC. The voicemail detailed Joe Biden’s worry that sensitive information was included in a New York Times article about Hunter’s involvement with CEFC’s chairman Ye Jianming, who was arrested in China on bribery charges.

“Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you,” Joe Biden said. “I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you,” the message concluded.

Three:

Between 2009 and 2017, according to White House visitor logs obtained by the New York Post, Hunter’s corrupt business partner, Eric Schwerin, met with Joe Biden at the White House 19 times between 2009 and 2015. Joe Biden was vice president during this time. Schwerin was the president of the infamous but now-dissolved investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners.

Four:

In 2017, Tony Bobulinski, Hunter’s former business partner,

met twice with Joe Biden to discuss a business deal with China. “I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden,” Bobulinski stated.

Five:

After Bobulinski met with Joe Biden, brother Jim Biden, and Hunter to discuss their deal in China, Bobulinski messaged James, telling him to “thank Joe for his time.”

Six:

In 2017, Hunter described Joe Biden as one of his “new office mates” after he “went into business with the CEFC executive,” the Washington Post reported. Hunter had a key made for Joe Biden to use at the House of Sweden in Georgetown. The Post reported:

On Sept. 21, 2017, Hunter Biden wrote to a building manager requesting new office signage to reflect a new family enterprise and a new business relationship: “The Biden Foundation and Hudson West (CEFC-US),” he wrote in emails to the property manager.

He also requested keys for his new office mates: his father, Joe; his mother, Jill; his uncle James; and the Chinese executive, Gongwen Dong. As part of the request, he provided what he said was his father’s cellphone number, saying an office representative could use it to contact his new office mates. Seven: In 2017, Joe Biden wrote a college recommendation letter for a child of Hunter’s Chinese business partner, Jonathan Li, with whom Joe Biden met in China. Li is CEO of BHR, the same company linked to Chinese oil interests and in which the Biden administration reportedly sold 950,000 barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Hunter’s attorney told the Times that Joe Biden’s son left BHR’s board in 2020.

Eight: