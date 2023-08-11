CNN’s Borger: I Don’t Understand Why GOP’s Upset About Someone Who Cut a Deal They Hated Being Special Counsel

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN Senior Political Analyst Gloria Borger said that while Republicans didn’t like the plea deal U.S. Attorney David Weiss attempted to reach with President Joe Biden’s son Hunter earlier in the year, “I don’t really understand what it is they’re complaining about” with Weiss being named as special counsel in the Hunter Biden case by Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier in the day, “since they’re getting what they want.” And they “just want to complain.”

Borger said, “They say Weiss cannot be trusted because they didn’t like the deal that he was cutting. And they’re saying, well, he’ll just do it again. But, of course, now, he’s got more accountability to Congress. They’ve asked for accountability. Now they’re going to get more accountability, because they’re going to get a report. And so, they’re going to get more of what they wanted and they’re likely to get a trial, which is also something they want because that goes into the political year, as Norm was pointing out. So, I don’t really understand what it is they’re complaining about since they’re getting what they want.”

She added, “Sometimes, people just want to complain.”

