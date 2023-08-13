Breitbart’s Morris: ‘Probably Fair to Say that David Weiss Should Recuse Himself’

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Breitbart News politics editor Emma-Jo Morris made the case that newly appointed special counsel David Weiss should recuse himself given what has been uncovered by the House Oversight Committee.

As the U.S. Attorney prosecuting the Hunter Biden case, Weiss had offered Biden what some called a “sweeheart deal,” which had called Weiss’ credibility into question.

“Do you believe that, now that we have a special counsel, will that shut down information flow to the congressional lawmakers, the House Oversight Committee, who’ve uncovered so much in terms of the Biden bank records?” host Maria Bartiromo said.

“Yes, well, first of all, I think that it’s probably fair to say that David Weiss should recuse himself. I mean, after what we have seen with the investigation that he’s been doing over the past few years, what he’s come up with from that, and then his credibility just being destroyed in the eyes of the American people by these whistleblowers, I think that that would probably be appropriate,” Morris replied.

“And as far as going for — being able to obtain more documents by the House, I think know my colleague Joel Pollak, he’s a Harvard-educated lawyer, very smart guy, and he’s been talking about an impeachment inquiry, not necessarily knowing that we’re going to impeach Joe Biden, but just allowing the House stronger subpoena power, because that would take it from — the subpoenas from a legislative purpose to kind of acting more like a prosecutor,” she added. “And I think that that would allow the House to obtain the documents and really get to the heart of this issue, which is what we have all been wondering and why John and I and you are sitting here right now, which is, what is Joe Biden’s involvement in the business?”

