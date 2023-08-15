DeSantis: I Fired Soros Prosecutors, Trump Let Hillary off the Hook, Kept Wray, and ‘The Swamp Got Worse’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” 2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated that the question in the wake of the indictments of his 2024 rival, former President Donald Trump is how we’ll respond and end weaponized government. DeSantis said that while he has removed Soros-backed prosecutors in Florida, Trump “had three years to fire Christopher Wray” and didn’t, let former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “off the hook.” And “The swamp got worse in his four years.”

Host Laura Ingraham asked, “So, if I’m you, how do I convince the GOP voters that while these indictments are obviously political lawfare, I guess you could call it, that you’re still the one who’s most electable? How do you make that argument?”

DeSantis answered, “Well, because I think going forward, the question really is, what are we going to do about all this, Laura? And what we need to do is get a president, obviously, who can beat Biden, but that could actually end the weaponization of federal power through the DOJ [and] the FBI. So, for example, with me as president, on day one, Christopher Wray gets sent packing. You’re going to see the DOJ cleared out. We are going to ensure a single standard of justice in this country again. And I can say that with credibility because I’ve done that in the State of Florida. We’ve drained the swamp in here. We’ve gotten rid of negligent election supervisors in South Florida. We’ve removed two different progressive prosecutors funded by Soros who were not enforcing the law. So, I’ve shown an ability to take action and get the job done. And, as the president, I am going to do the same thing.”

Ingraham then asked, “So, do you think that, if Trump were to win, that he wouldn’t fire Wray or wouldn’t try to reform the FBI? It seems like he has a personal interest in really doing that at this point, no?”

DeSantis responded, “Well, he had three years to fire Christopher Wray and he didn’t fire him. And remember, I went to the rallies in 2016, Laura. You remember them, lock her up, lock her up, about holding Hillary accountable. And then, two weeks after the election, he said never mind that I said that and let her off the hook. And so, I think if you look at — and I give him credit even though we’re competing for the great things he did do — but one of the things he did not do was drain the swamp. The swamp got worse in his four years. And you had people like Wray, you had people in power who were not getting the job done. You’ve got to take very swift action and you’ve got to make it happen.”

