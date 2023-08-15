GOP Sen. Johnson: Trump Shouldn’t Have Kept Fauci, Trump Owns Mistakes During His Administration

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that there was a pre-planning of the COVID response involving “the censoring of information, the dedication to rolling out an mRNA vaccine…, and then sabotaging early treatments so that there wouldn’t be a treatment, paving the way for emergency use authorization for the vaccine.” And that, while most of the failure of response took place under President Joe Biden, 2024 GOP presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is responsible for what happened under his response, and “He should not have kept Anthony Fauci in that position.”

Johnson said Trump hasn’t been treated fairly during his presidency and after and that’s one of the reasons why he has a large amount of support and he doesn’t endorse candidates in a GOP primary.

Later, Johnson stated, “Well, if you go back and you look at some of the simulations, and by the way…it makes sense to hold tabletop simulations to plan in case of a pandemic, but it also makes an awful lot of sense, if you get something like a chimeric coronavirus, that you at least consider the possibility that it might have been manmade, as opposed to covering up your own complicity in funding that very dangerous research. So, what I was talking about is what was pre-planned was our response, the censoring of information, the dedication to rolling out an mRNA vaccine that Anthony Fauci, just a few months before that said it would take ten years to fully test, and then sabotaging early treatments so that there wouldn’t be a treatment, paving the way for emergency use authorization for the vaccine. There were so many things that occurred, particularly in the first year of the pandemic, that made no sense. And at the top of that list would be the sabotage of early treatment, treatment using widely available, safe, effective drugs like Hydroxychloroquine, like Ivermectin…that doctors were not allowed to use. Their licenses were threatened, their careers destroyed, because they had the courage and compassion to treat COVID patients. And the doctors I’ve been dealing with for the last three years…hundreds of thousands of people lost their lives, because they were not — did not have access to early treatment, which was sabotaged by our federal health officials.”

Host Blake Burman then asked, “But some of those, you would acknowledge, are still controversial to this to this day?”

Johnson responded, “Because the FDA and health officials had made them controversial. These are FDA-approved drugs. They are far safer than certainly what the COVID vaccine appears to be. Ivermectin is a Nobel Prize-winning drug, and I have enough anecdotal evidence, plus there [are] plenty of studies that prove its effectiveness in this battle. And doctors have full off-label prescription rights, which were denied them because of the efforts of the FDA, the NIH, and the CDC.”

Burman then asked, “Just one last question on this. If you say some of this was — the response — some of it was pre-planned and you talk about the tabletop exercises and etc. And the response afterwards, at that point in time, Donald Trump was the President of the United States. Did he — at the end of the day, right, the President is responsible for the response?”

Johnson answered, “Yeah. He should not have kept Anthony Fauci in that position. There’s no doubt about it. He should have done everything in his power to make sure that early treatment was made available and that we didn’t totally rely on that vaccine. And then once a vaccine — of course, he was gone once the vaccine really started rolling out, but then we started — should have been looking at the safety surveillance system, the VAERS and started watching the mounting deaths, 25% of those deaths occurring on day zero, one, or two following vaccination. But again, most of our failed response [to] COVID occurred during the Biden administration, because they mandated the vaccines, ignored their own safety warning systems, and continued to sabotage early treatment.”

