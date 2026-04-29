Zohran Mamdani Declares ‘Historic’ NYC Budget Crisis, Pushes Back Deadline, Begs State for Bailout

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani outlined a widening fiscal gap facing the city and emphasized the need for additional revenue and state-level changes, as officials moved to delay a key budget deadline amid ongoing negotiations.

Mamdani stated:

New York City faces a budget crisis of a historic magnitude. We inherited a deficit larger than any since the Great Recession. Years of mismanagement and chronic under budgeting, alongside a structural imbalance between what New York City sends to the state and what we receive in return have taken a toll. We cannot close this deficit with savings alone. We need new revenue, and we need a structural reset in our relationship with the state. That is the only way to meet our legal obligation to pass a balanced budget, and to do so without imposing a financial burden onto the backs of working people. I’m glad to partner with Speaker Menin as we call upon Albany and deliver a balanced budget. Together, we are extending the executive budget deadline from this coming Friday until May 12, because a crisis of this scale cannot be solved without state action. I want to be clear, we are not simply asking others to act. New York City is doing our part. We are committed to governing with the fiscal responsibility this moment demands. Speaker Menin and I have already identified meaningful savings, and we will continue that work carefully, deliberately and without cutting the services that New Yorkers rely on. But we cannot do it alone. That is why we are standing together this morning to underscore what is at stake and to call on Albany to deliver additional revenue.

Mamdani’s latest comments build on earlier statements in which he characterized the city’s financial position as a “serious fiscal crisis” and attributed the deficit, estimated at $12 billion earlier this year, to prior budgeting decisions under former mayor Eric Adams. At the time, Mamdani said, “There is a massive fiscal deficit in our city’s budget to the tune of at least $12 billion,” and argued that previous leadership had “systematically under-budgeted services that New Yorkers rely on every single day.” He also pointed to what he described as a longstanding imbalance in fiscal relations with the state, including claims that city revenues were used to “address state level holes, while withholding from the city what it was owed.”

Earlier this month, Zohran Mamdani announced a new “pied-à-terre” tax, describing it as “an annual fee on luxury properties worth more than $5 million whose owners do not live full time in the city” and estimated it would raise “at least $500 million” annually, adding that “everyone has a role to play in contributing to our city, and some a little bit more than others.”

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In announcing the policy, Mamdani specifically cited a penthouse owned by hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin as an example, after which representatives of Citadel LLC said Griffin was reconsidering involvement in a planned $6 billion Manhattan project. A company official called it “shameful” that he was singled out while emphasizing that employees had paid nearly $2.3 billion in taxes and that the development could create roughly 6,000 construction jobs and more than 15,000 permanent positions.

Mamdani’s fiscal approach has also been linked to his broader political platform. In a recent media appearance, he described democratic socialism as a framework that can expand beyond New York City, stating that “a democratic socialist politics is one that should be judged on its delivery” and arguing that “this is a politics that can flourish anywhere.”

He added that “there is only one majority in this country, that’s the working class,” and said the approach is focused on putting them “at the heart of what it is that we’re pursuing,” while also suggesting its potential to extend beyond the city to “the state” and eventually “the country.”